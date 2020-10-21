Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet each other in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RR are sixth as SRH occupy the seventh position at the moment in the eight-team table. SRH have lost three matches in a row and need an inspiration from somewhere. Meanwhile, RR enjoyed a convincing win over CSK in their previous encounter.

RR vs SRH What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous meeting between the two sides, RR went on to stun SRH with a five-wicket win. Manish Pandey's 54 off 44 guided SRH to 158/4 after 20 overs. In response, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia powered the Royals past SRH. RR were reduced to 78/5 at one stage, before the duo guided RR (163/5) to a five-wicket victory.

Numbers Records that can be scripted

Sanju Samson (2,445) needs 55 more to register 2,500 career IPL runs. He can also surpass Shaun Marsh (2,477). Rashid Khan (66) is two shy of equaling Ashok DInda's tally of 68 scalps. Sandeep Sharma needs one scalp to register the mark of 100 (99). David Warner (5,037) needs eight more to surpass Shikhar Dhawan (5,044) in terms of runs.

Preview RR need to build on, SRH seek answers

RR will hope to make things count against SRH and do the double over them. The win against CSK will give them confidence. A re-shuffle of the batting order could work well for RR and the impact of Jofra Archer with the ball has been impressive. SRH's shaky middle order needs to come alive. They need answers and an all-round show will help them.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat. SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (vc), Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Abdul Samad, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription). Venue: Dubai.

Information Head-to-head record between the two teams