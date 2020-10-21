Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square-off in the 39th game of IPL 2020. Once again, all eyes will be on the dynamic duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, considering their terrific run this season. However, Kohli's weakness against spin could be duly exposed. Let us have a look at his performance against off-spinners in the IPL.

Record His record against off-spinners

Kohli is presently the leading run-scorer in the IPL, having amassed 5,759 runs from 186 matches at 38.66. He also owns five tons in the tournament and carries an impressive strike-rate of 131.36. Across several seasons, Kohli has scored 1,248 runs against off-spinners. The tally includes 37 sixes and 87 fours. Besides, he has been dismissed 21 times by them till now.

IPL 2020 Kohli has improved his graph against spinners this season

In the ongoing season, his record against off-spinners has improved significantly. Interestingly, he hasn't been dismissed to off-spin, this season. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is the only spin bowler to have dismissed him. However, in the previous two seasons, the off-spinners had sent him packing seven times. This year, he is dealing with spin meticulously, playing the ball as late as possible.

Do you know? His performance in IPL 2020 (spin vs pace)

In 2020, Kohli has managed to score 34 runs against off-spinners, including one four. In spite of scoring less boundaries, he hasn't given away his wicket. On the other hand, Kohli has aggregated 195 runs against fast bowlers, however, he has been dismissed five times.

KKR vs RCB Will KKR bring back Sunil Narine to tackle Kohli?