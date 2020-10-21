Rajasthan Royals will be looking up to skipper Steve Smith when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Thursday. Smith played a crucial knock against CSK the other night and helped his side win. He will want a similar performance against SRH and improve his overall tally. Here we analyze his performance against SRH in the IPL.

Smith vs SRH A look at Smith's record against SRH

Till date, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Australian star Smith has racked up 254 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 112.39. The tally also includes four sixes and 22 fours. However, Smith has registered just one fifty against SRH, with a best of 68. He needs 46 more to become only the 17th player to notch 300-plus runs against SRH.

Battle Smith's performance against SRH's premier spinner Rashid Khan

As of now, Smith has managed to score 16 runs off 22 balls by Rashid Khan, while the Afghanistan wrist-spinner has dismissed him once. Notably, Rashid has performed well against RR in the competition. In five matches against Rajasthan Royals, the right-arm spinner has taken six wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/25. In total, he has taken 64 wickets.

IPL Smith's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 90 IPL matches, Smith has amassed a total of 2,268 runs at an average of 36.00. The Aussie international has registered one hundred and 11 fifties, including 203 fours and 57 sixes. He has a strike rate of 129.01. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Smith has scored 246 runs from 10 matches. He has smashed three fifties at 27.33.

Information How have the two sides fared so far?