Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell highlighted Mohammed Shami's ability to bowl yorkers at will. Speaking in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP, he said the latter delivers the most effective yorkers in the Indian Premier League. His statement comes after KXIP handed Delhi Capitals a five-wicket defeat on Tuesday. Here is more on the same.

Praise Maxwell lavishes praise on Shami

Here is what he Maxwell said on Shami. "Shami is probably the best yorker-bowler in the competition, the way he's executing under pressure, we all saw how he defended that Super Over against MI," said Maxwell. "He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him."

Shami How Shami has fared this season

Mohammed Shami has single-handedly carried the baton of fast bowling for Kings XI Punjab, this season. His exploits at the death helped them win the historic Super-Over thriller against MI, the other night. Notably, Shami is presently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season and a strong contender for bagging the Purple Cap. He owns 16 wickets at an average of 20.38.

Do you know? Shami's exploits in powerplay and death overs (IPL 2020)

Across 10 matches (IPL 2020), Shami has an economy-rate of 6.43 in the powerplay overs. His spells have been equally impactful at the death. He has picked up 10 wickets from as many matches at an average of 14.8 in the death overs.

KXIP KXIP to face SRH on October 24