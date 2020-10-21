Royal Challengers Bangalore humbled the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. With this victory, RCB climbed up the table and are second with 14 points from 10 games. KKR suffered their fifth loss as RCB did the double over them. KKR posted a meagre 84/8 in 20 overs. RCB chased down the target in style.

Match report RCB bowlers all over dismal KKR

The RCB bowlers were all over the Knights in Abu Dhabi. They bowled with a lot of gusto and picked up wickets right from the beginning. Mohammed Siraj (3/8) was the pick of the bowlers. He also bowled two maidens. RCB's spin twins claimed three wickets between them. For KKR, Eoin Morgan (30) got some runs. In reply, RCB breezed past the target.

RCB bowlers RCB bowlers register these impressive numbers

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) raced to 15 wickets this season (joint-second highest). Overall, he has claimed 115 wickets in the competition and 14 against KKR. Mohammed Siraj registered his best figures against KKR. The pacer became the first bowler to bowl two maidens in the powerplay overs. Chris Morris, who has played five matches this season, is enjoying an economy rate of just 5.00.

RCB RCB bowlers script history in the Indian Premier League

RCB scripted history as they bowled four maidens against KKR. Besides Siraj (two), the likes of Washington Sundar and Chris Morris bowled one maiden each. Prior to this, the most number of maiden overs bowled in an innings was two. Siraj's economy rate of 2.00 in this match is the best recorded in IPL 2020.

Duo De Villiers gets to 100 catches, Morgan surpasses Hayden

AB de Villiers, who claimed two catches in the match, has raced to the mark of 100 in the IPL. He has 85 catches as an outfielder and 15 as keeper. Morgan, who now has 1,132 runs in the IPL surpassed the tally of Matthew Hayden (1,107). The southpaw also went past 250 runs in IPL 2020 (278).

Do you know? KKR script these unwanted records in the IPL