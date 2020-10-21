The business end of IPL 2020 is near and the franchises are vying for a spot in the playoffs. In the 40th game, Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. For SRH, Manish Pandey has shepherd the middle-order in the tournament so far. He will aim to replicate that in the upcoming game against RR. We analyze his performance against Shreyas Gopal.

Pandey vs Gopal A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Pandey has amassed 3,055 runs from 127 matches at an average of 28.82. On the other hand, Gopal owns 45 wickets in 41 matches, including a best-match haul of 4/16. Thus far, Pandey has managed to score 32 runs off 20 balls by Gopal, while Gopal has dismissed him twice. This illustrates how Gopal can be RR's best bet against Pandey.

Information Pandey's record against RR in the IPL

Pandey has a decent track-record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. As of now, he has racked up 261 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 123.7. This tally also includes as many as 30 fours and five sixes.

Strike-rate Gopal could choke Pandey's flow of runs in middle overs

Manish Pandey usually operates in the middle overs. He takes his due time to settle in and then accelerates accordingly. Notably, he carries a strike-rate of 124.78 in the middle overs against RR, having scored 41 runs from 12 matches. Meanwhile, Gopal has picked up 31 wickets from 41 matches at strike-rate of 21.68 in these overs (7-15).

RR vs SRH What to expect?