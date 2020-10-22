Bayern Munich got off to a terrific start in the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League. The defending champions look like a side which can retain the coveted title. Bayern humbled Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home in Group A. Meanwhile, English duo Liverpool and Manchester City scripted wins, whereas, Real Madrid were stunned at home. Here are the records broken.

Bayern Bayern register 12 straight wins in the Champions League

Since the start of the 2019-20 edition of the UCL, Bayern have now registered 12 straight wins in the competition. Kingsley Coman scored in either half with a superb all-round display. Meanwhile, mid-fielders Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also found the back of the net in a near-faultless performance from the Bundesliga champions. Atletico had a few moments but wasted them.

Records Neuer scripts a special milestone, Bayern win five straight games

Bayern have now register five straight wins in all competitions this season. Goal-keeper Manuel Neuer amassed his 200th clean sheet with the club across competitions. Bayern, who scored a club record 43 goals in last year's campaign, have registered 47 now in 12 games. Meanwhile, this was the second successive loss for Atletico against a German side in the Champions League.

Atletico Atletico suffer joint-biggest defeat under Simeone

As per Opta, Atletico have suffered their joint-biggest defeat in a competitive game under manager Diego Simeone. They had earlier suffered a 4-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in Germany in October 2018 in the Champions League. The Spanish club conceded two goals in a first half of a Champions League game for the first time since September 2014.

Real Madrid Group B: Real Madrid register these unwanted records

Record winners Real Madrid were stunned 3-2 by Shakhtar Donetsk at home. Los Blancos have lost their opening UCL home game for the first time ever, after winning each of their previous 12 such games in the competition. Real have conceded three first half goals in a Champions League match for the first time since September 2005 and a first at home since 2000.

Do you know? Bayern script this record under Hansi Flick

As per Opta, this is the 20th time Bayern have scored four-plus goals in a game under Hansi Flick. This is now the most of any team in the top five European leagues since he took charge in November 2019.

