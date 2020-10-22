Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku continued his excellent run of form for Inter Milan. The Belgian international scored a brace for Inter in their 2-2 draw against Gladbach on matchday one of the Champions League 2020-21 season. Notably, Lukaku saved Inter by scoring the equalizer in injury-time. The celebrated striker extended his run and scripted these records. Here are the feats Lukaku amassed.

Record Lukaku scripts a special record for Inter

With his two second half goals against Gladbach in Group B, the in-form striker has now scored in each of his last nine games in European competition (11 goals). He has extended the longest-ever such run by an Inter Milan player. Inter's Lukaku scored seven goals in the Europa League 2019-20 season and prior to that scored two in the Champions League.

Champions League Lukaku involved in each of Inter's last six UCL goals

As per Opta, Lukaku is now involved in each of Inter's last six Champions League goals. Inter's record signing has scored four of the last six and has set-up the other two goals scored by Inter in the Champions League between the two editions so far. Meanwhile, he has scored six goals in all competitions this season.

Information A look at Lukaku's European run for Inter

Lukaku, who was named Europa League Player of the Season, registered in all six of Inter's games after entering the competition in the knockout stage. He had found the net in Inter's last two UEFA Champions League matches, before transferring to the Europa League.

Information Lukaku equals Klinsmann and Perisic