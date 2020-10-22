Out of sorts Chennai Super Kings are in a must-win scenario in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Chennai face a stern test against Mumbai Indians, who are third in the table. CSK have played 10 games and are placed bottom. They need to win all their remaining games in order to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK vs MI What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, CSK enjoyed a five-wicket win. Batting first, MI managed 162/9 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Tiwary scoring 42. Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets for the MS Dhoni-led unit. In reply, Chennai lost two quick wickets, however, a century-plus stand between Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu helped them get home.

Numbers Records that can be scripted

CSK's Rayudu is two shy of 300 career IPL fours (298). His team-mate Faf needs one four to register the mark of 200 (199). Jasprit Bumrah is three wickets shy of registering the mark of 100 scalps (97). Rohit Sharma is 33 runs away from amassing the mark of 750 against CSK. He could become only the third batsman to do so.

Preview MI will want to pile on the misery for CSK

Rohit knows his team needs a victory to climb atop the IPL 2020 table and get closer to qualifying for the playoffs. One expects MI to go all out against CSK. Meanwhile, CSK's batting issues and poor fielding are areas MI will target. Quinton de Kock is in sublime form and CSK need to stop the Proteas man. They also have to improve overall.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

CSK - Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood. MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue