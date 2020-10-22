Four-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in this season's match number 41 on Friday. Skipper Rohit Sharma has enjoyed batting against the MS Dhoni-led side. Rohit enjoys some notable stats against CSK in the IPL both as a batsman and captain. Here we decode his performance against Chennai in the coveted cash-rich league.

Runs Third-highest scorer against CSK in the IPL

Rohit, who also represented Deccan Chargers in the past, has racked up 717 runs from 28 games at a strike rate of 124.91. He has enjoyed an average of 28.68 against CSK. Notably, Rohit needs 33 more to become only the third player with 750 runs against CSK. Virat Kohli tops the show with 837 runs and Shikhar Dhawan follows suit (777).

Numbers Rohit has smashed the joint-second highest number of fours

Rohit has slammed 61 fours against CSK so far. Notably, this is the joint-second highest number in terms of fours against CSK. Rohit is also among five batsmen, who have registered 50-plus fours against CSK. Meanwhile, he has smashed 25 sixes and it's the fifth-highest tally. He has hit seven fifties against Chennai, with a best of 87.

Battle How has Rohit fared against CSK's premier pacer Deepak Chahar?

As of now, the senior batsman has managed to score 35 runs off 29 balls by Deepak Chahar, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him. Chahar, who has been efficient in the powerplay overs, will be targeting Rohit this time. Meanwhile, in eight matches against Mumbai Indians, Chahar has taken nine wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/26.

IPL Rohit's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020