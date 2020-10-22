Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 03:20 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Four-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in this season's match number 41 on Friday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma has enjoyed batting against the MS Dhoni-led side.
Rohit enjoys some notable stats against CSK in the IPL both as a batsman and captain.
Here we decode his performance against Chennai in the coveted cash-rich league.
Rohit, who also represented Deccan Chargers in the past, has racked up 717 runs from 28 games at a strike rate of 124.91.
He has enjoyed an average of 28.68 against CSK.
Notably, Rohit needs 33 more to become only the third player with 750 runs against CSK.
Virat Kohli tops the show with 837 runs and Shikhar Dhawan follows suit (777).
Rohit has slammed 61 fours against CSK so far.
Notably, this is the joint-second highest number in terms of fours against CSK.
Rohit is also among five batsmen, who have registered 50-plus fours against CSK.
Meanwhile, he has smashed 25 sixes and it's the fifth-highest tally.
He has hit seven fifties against Chennai, with a best of 87.
As of now, the senior batsman has managed to score 35 runs off 29 balls by Deepak Chahar, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him.
Chahar, who has been efficient in the powerplay overs, will be targeting Rohit this time.
Meanwhile, in eight matches against Mumbai Indians, Chahar has taken nine wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/26.
In 197 matches, Rohit has slammed 5,158 runs in the IPL at 31.45.
He has an impressive strike rate of 130.75.
Overall, he has registered one century and 38 fifties.
He also has 453 fours and 209 sixes under his belt.
Meanwhile, in IPL 2020. Rohit has scored 260 runs from nine games at 28.89.
He has hit 22 fours and 15 sixes.
