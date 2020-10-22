Chennai Super Kings ace Faf du Plessis will be aiming to be amongst the runs when his side takes on Mumbai Indians in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday. Notably, Du Plessis is CSK's top run-scorer this season. The South African stalwart is a decent player against spin-bowling. Here we analyze his IPL numbers against spinners.

Spinners MI have Krunal and Chahar as spin options

As far as MI are concerned, they have two spinners in their ranks. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. These two have claimed 16 scalps between them in the ongoing IPL 2020 edition. Chahar has been the most effective spinner, claiming 11 scalps at 21.54. His application against Faf will be key here.

Stat attack Key numbers: Du Plessis' against spinners

Across IPL seasons, Du Plessis has scored 806 runs against spinners. The tally includes 25 sixes and 54 fours. Meanwhile, he has been dismissed 21 times by spinners till now. As far the IPL 2020 is concerned, Du Plessis has scored 102 runs against spinners. The tally includes two sixes and five fours. He has been dismissed just once by spinners this season.

Do you know? How has Faf fared against leg-spinners in the IPL?

Across IPL seasons, the senior Proteas batsman has scored 284 runs against leg-spinners. The tally includes five sixes and 23 fours. On the other hand, Du Plessis has been dismissed six times by leg-spinners till now.

IPL Faf's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020