Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock is having a solid Indian Premier League 2020 campaign. He is the highest scorer for MI this season and had also finished as their top run-getter in IPL 2019 as well. MI, who face Chennai Super Kings on Friday, will be wanting De Kock to score immensely. Here we analyze his IPL numbers against pacers.

CSK CSK have Chahar, Thakur, Curran and Hazlewood as pacers

CSK are likely to go with a four-man pace attack. Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar have been the mainstays of the side. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood will hope to add support. These four pacers have collected 30 wickets between them in IPL 2020. Chahar and Curran lead the line with 10 wickets apiece. Their decision-making against De Kock will be key.

Versus pacers Key numbers: De Kock against pacers

Across IPL seasons, Quinton de Kock has scored 1,195 runs against fast bowlers. The tally includes 53 sixes and 129 fours. On the other hand, De Kock has been dismissed 29 times by pacers till now. In IPL 2020, he has scored 197 runs against pacers. The tally includes eight sixes and 23 fours. On the other hand, he has been dismissed five times.

IPL De Kock's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 59 matches, Faf has managed to amass 1,778 runs at an average of 31.75. The South African has registered one ton and 14 fifties, including 184 fours and 68 sixes. He has a strike rate of 133.78. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, De Kock has been fluent so far. In nine games, he has scored 322 runs at 40.25.

Information How has De Kock fared against CSK?