The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. 48 teams divided into 12 groups are set to be in action. The major teams that are in focus are Tottenham, Arsenal, AC Milan, Roma and Leicester City. Matchday one of the Europa League promises aplenty. Here is everything that you need to know about the Europa League 2020-21.

Arsenal Arsenal playing their fourth successive season in the Europa League

Arsenal, who are placed in Group B, open their campaign against Rapid Vienna. Several key players are out with injury for the Gunners, however, there is enough excitement surrounding Thomas Partey, who moved from Atletico in the summer. Notably, this is Arsenal's fourth consecutive season in the Europa League. It's also the first meeting between Rapid Vienna and Arsenal.

Spurs Gareth Bale in focus for Europa League returnee Tottenham Hotspur

After three seasons in the Champions League, Tottenham return to the Europa. Spurs host LASK in their Group J opener. Manager Jose Mourinho, who will be aiming to maintain a 100% record in the competition in terms of winning the trophy, didn't reveal whether Gareth Bale will start. The Real Madrid loanee came on as a 72nd-minute substitute earlier against West Ham on Sunday.

AC Milan Can Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue his magic spell?

Scottish giants Celtic host an in-form AC Milan, who have a 100% record in the Serie A this season. Milan's resurgence of late can be credited to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who re-joined the club in January. He has already netted five goals this season. Milan had a difficult path in terms of qualifying for the group stage, but the job was done.

Info Europa League: Timing and TV listing

Selected important games are set to be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. It can also be streamed live on Sony Liv app (paid subscription). Arsenal's away test at Rapid Vienna starts at 10:25 PM IST. Meanwhile, Tottenham and Milan see their respective games be played at 12:30 AM IST.