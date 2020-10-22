Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. With this win, SRH raced to eight points from 10 games and displaced RR to be sixth. After going well, the Royals lost their way and managed 154/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Manish Pandey's brilliance (83*) helped SRH win the match. Here are the records broken.

RR vs SRH How did the match pan out?

RR got off to a decent start, before Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson added 56 runs for the second wicket. The Royals lost three quick wickets and were reduced to 110/4. SRH kept the pressure on RR as they crawled past the 150-run mark. Jason Holder (3/33) bowled well. In reply, SRH openers were dismissed early on. However, Manish Pandey guided them home (156/2).

RR batsmen RR batsmen register these feats

Robin Uthappa (19) hit two fours. The veteran batsman surpassed the mark of 450 in terms of fours (451). Samson (36) went past Shaun Marsh's tally of 2,477 runs (2,481). He hit one six and now has 20 in IPL 2020 (second-highest). Nicholas Pooran (22) has more. Stokes (30) raced to 745 IPL runs and got past former South African star Graeme Smith (739).

Bowlers Crucial numbers scripted by bowlers in this match

Rashid Khan (1/20) raced to 12 IPL scalps this season. In total, he now has 67 wickets. The Afghan wrist-spinner has bowled 103 dot balls in IPL 2020 and is second ahead of Jasprit Bumrah (100). Jason Holder registered his best bowling figures in the IPL. Jofra Archer (2/21), who has bowled the most dot balls this season, has raced to 15 wickets.

Manish Manish Pandey registers a host of feats

Manish Pandey slammed his 18th career IPL fifty and a third this season. The right-handed batsman went past the 250-run mark in IPL 2020. He also surpassed the mark of 275 fours in the competition's history. Pandey registered his third fifty against RR, besides also notching his highest score against them. He has surpassed the 300-run mark against RR.

Do you know? Pandey and Shankar notch these records with century-plus stand