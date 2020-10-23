The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 edition has kicked off with all 12 groups being in action. Matchday one of the Europa League season had 48 teams in action and there were several impressive results that came our way. All three English teams enjoyed victories as AC Milan continued their sublime form. Here we present they key numbers.

Tottenham Three-star Tottenham notch these impressive feats

Tottenham, who beat LASK 3-0 at home in a Group J encounter, have won 11 of their last 12 home Europa League group stage matches. Jose Mourinho's side has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season. Lucas Moura, who scored the opener for Spurs, has now scored in each of his last three starts in all competitions.

Milan Milan dazzle in their Group H win over Celtic

As per Opta, Scottish side Celtic have lost each of their last four games against AC Milan. Notably, they lost three times in the Champions League before this 3-1 defeat. Rade Krunic scored his first goal for Milan in his 25th appearance for the club. He also became the first Bosnian player to score a European goal for the Italian side.

Duo Arsenal and Leicester amass these records

Arsenal have now won their opening group game in each of the past four Europa League campaigns. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 12 goals in 19 UEL appearances. Leicester City, who defeated Zorya Luhansk in Group G, picked up their first Europa League victory at the fifth attempt. Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has become the first Nigerian to assist two goals in a single UEL game.

Do you know? Unique record scripted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic (39y 19d) became the oldest outfield player to start a European match for AC Milan since Paolo Maldini (40y 245d) in February 2009 against Werder Bremen.

Information AC Milan script these records as well

As per Opta, Milan have scored two-plus goals in 10 consecutive games in all competitions for their first time since December 1964. Milan now have 10 different goal-scorers in all competitions this season, the most among Serie A clubs.

Twitter Post Here are the results