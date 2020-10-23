Depleted Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in the first of the two games on Saturday. KKR were thumped by RCB in their previous encounter and the batting has been an issue of late. Meanwhile, an in-form DC would want to return back to winning ways. Here's the match preview.

KKR vs DC What happened in the previous meeting this season?

The previous encounter between these two teams saw DC earn an impressive 18-run win. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led the way for the Capitals to help them put up a score of 228/4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In reply, KKR had too much on their platter and failed to get past DC's total.

Numbers KKR need to change their fortunes against DC

KKR's inconsistency has been a major highlight this season and at a time when they need to hit peak, the performances have been poor. The batting is a major worry and Eoin Morgan needs to make better decisions with his bowling options. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will be wanting to make his presence felt after slamming two successive tons for DC.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

KKR - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande.

Information KKR likely to be without Narine and Russell

It remains to be seen whether KKR are able to have the services of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Skipper Morgan claimed that they are hoping to see these two get fit and be available around the corner.

Numbers A look at the stats and head-to-head record

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 465 runs in IPL 2020 and is 35 shy of becoming just the second player to register 500+ runs this season. Morgan needs 22 runs to amass the mark of 300 this season. R Ashwin (133) needs three wickets to equal Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally (136). Head-to-head record: Matches 25, KKR 13, DC 11, N/R 1.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing