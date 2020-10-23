Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. As per reports, he is said to have undergone angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. The former Indian cricket team captain is still regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the game ever produced. Here are further details on the same.

Surgery Kapil said to be doing better now

Dev is said to have undergone angioplasty at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi after suffering the heart attack. It has been reported that he is doing better now. Known as Haryana Hurricane, the legendary cricketer inspired several aspiring cricketers to take up the sport after India's sensational win over West Indies in the 1983 World Cup.

Career A look at Kapil Dev's career

In 131 Test matches for India, Kapil scored 5,248 runs at 31.05. He hit eight tons with a best of 163, besides also amassing 27 half-centuries. With the ball, Kapil claimed 434 wickets at 29.64. In ODI cricket, he made his presence felt with 3,783 runs from 225 matches. He hit one century and 14 fifties. He also claimed 253 wickets at 27.45.

Heart attack Recently, cricket world lost former Australian batsman Dean Jones