Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in match number 41 of the IPL 2020. While CSK face an alarming crisis, MI are inching closer toward the playoffs race with each game. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma will yet again face a stern challenge in front of CSK's leg-spinners. Let us decode his IPL performance against leg-spin.

Record His record against leg-spinners

Rohit is presently the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having amassed 5,158 runs from 197 matches at 31.45. He also owns one ton in the tournament and carries an impressive strike-rate of 130.74. Across several seasons, Rohit has scored 600 runs against leg-spinners. The tally includes 24 sixes and 38 fours. Besides, he has been dismissed 17 times by them till now.

IPL 2020 Rohit still struggles against leg-spin

In the ongoing season as well, Rohit has continued to struggle against leg-spin. Just like the previous few seasons wherein he constantly fell to wrist-spin, Rohit has been dismissed by leg-spinners twice in nine games. The likes of Piyush Chawla and Shreyas Gopal have dismissed him so far. Notably, in the previous three seasons, the leg-spinners had dismissed him seven times.

Data His performance in IPL 2020 (spin vs pace)

In 2020, Rohit has also aimed to counter-attack the leg-spinners, having amassed 53 runs against them. He has smashed them for 5 sixes and 1 four. Besides, Rohit has been dismissed five times by fast bowlers and twice by off-spinners.

CSK vs MI Will CSK give nod to Imran Tahir?