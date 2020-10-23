Manchester United host Chelsea in gameweek six of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. After getting off to a poor start, United brushed aside Newcastle last week, before overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. They need to resurrect their form at home. Meanwhile, an expensive Chelsea side have had mixed fortunes this season. Here we present the match preview.

Premier League What happened between the two sides last season?

Last season saw United do the double over Chelsea in the Premier League. United went on to win the opening encounter at home 4-0, before winning the corresponding fixture by a 2-0 margin. United ended their season by clinching third position, whereas, the Blues finished fourth. The Red Devils will want to seal a hat-trick of wins, besides keeping a clean sheet as well.

Team news United vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

For Manchester United, skipper Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood will need to prove their fitness in order to be considered for the tie. Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are unavailable due to injury as Anthony Martial is still suspended for his red card against Tottenham. Edinson Cavani could make his debut. Chelsea have no injury concerns and have plenty of options.

#MUNCHE United will want to exploit Chelsea's questionable defence

United showed their attacking form over the last two games and will be keen to exploit Chelsea's defence. The Blues have played out two 3-3 draws this season, besides shipping in nine goals. Frank Lampard has a dream attack on offer and that will test United, who have themselves let in 12 goals. The presence of Axel Tuanzebe could lift United's spirit.

Stats Stat attack: Presenting the key numbers

Manchester United will be aiming to win three consecutive top-flight meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965. Notably, the Blues are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4, L3). United could lose three successive Premier League home games for the first time. Chelsea have conceded 63 goals in 43 Premier League matches under Frank Lampard.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

Manchester United: David de Gea; Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata; Edinson Cavani. Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Recce James, Thago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic; Timo Werner.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and match prediction