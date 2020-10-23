Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon game of Saturday's double-header. Notably, the DC are still ruling the roost even though a number of untimely injuries have marred their campaign. For them, Shikhar Dhawan has been on the rise, having scored two back-to-back centuries. Let us analyze his IPL performance against KKR.

Record His record against KKR

Dhawan is now the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 169 games, he has aggregated 5,044 runs at an average of 35.02. He also has 41 fifty-plus scores to his name. Notably, he is the leading run-scorer from DC against KKR, having amassed 682 runs from 24 matches at a strike-rate of 120.92. He has scored these runs at an average of 29.65.

Data Joint-third most 50+ scores against KKR

Over the years, Dhawan has smashed 16 sixes and 74 fours against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has joint-third-most 50+ scores against them (6) with his former team-mate David Warner. Moreover, Dhawan's highest score of 97* (63) against KKR came in 2019.

Battles Dhawan's weakness against spin

Dhawan boasts a decent record against KKR pacers, however, he is vulnerable to spin. Against Kuldeep Yadav, he has managed to score 34 runs off 37 balls, while Yadav has dismissed him twice. Dhawan has also been dismissed twice by Narine. Meanwhile, he has accumulated 19 (13) and 22 (11) against Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson respectively. The duo is yet to dismiss him.

Do you know? His strike-rate has improved this season

Dhawan has scored at a quick pace this season. His strike-rate has improved to a phenomenal 149.04 as compared to his overall (126.70). Furthermore, in the ongoing season, he has tallied 208 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 151.82 in the middle overs.

