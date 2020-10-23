Rohit Sharma has opted out of the ongoing game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings after suffering a hamstring strain on his left leg. At the toss, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard came out and announced the same. He also informed that middle-order batsman Saurabh Tiwary will play in place of Rohit in the game. Here is more.

Speaking on Rohit's injury, Pollard stated, "Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. The only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit."

Rohit suffered the strain during the historic Super-Over thriller against Kings XI Punjab. Following the match, Pollard had revealed that Rohit was unwell. Now, a statement from the Mumbai Indians camp has stated that he has been advised to rest for the CSK fixture. "The management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," read the statement.

This is only the second occasion when Rohit is not a part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI, since joining the franchise. Rohit, who joined the MI contingent in 2011, missed the league stage game against Kings XI Punjab last year due to a muscle spasm on his right leg. Notably, he had played 133 consecutive matches before missing his first for the franchise.

