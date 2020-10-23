Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their eighth defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign. The four-time champions bowled brilliantly to restrict CSK to 114/9. Trent Boult was superb with four wickets to his name. In reply, MI chased down the target without losing a wicket. With this victory, MI are now top of the IPL 2020 standings on NRR.

#CSKvsMI MI bowlers pile the misery on sorry CSK

CSK had the worst possible start and went on to lose five wickets in the powerplay overs. Boult and Jasprit Bumrah shared five wickets between them. CSK kept losing wickets and were reduced to 43/7. Shardul Thakur (11) and Imran Tahir (13*) supported half-centurion Sam Curran (52) to help CSK surpass the 100-run mark. MI openers seemed in a hurry and did the job.

Duo Boult registers best bowling figures in IPL, Bumrah excels

Boult, who ended up with 4/18, registered his best bowling figures in the IPL. The Kiwi pacer raced to 54 career IPL wickets and surpassed Kagiso Rabada's tally (52). Notably, Boult is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker this season (16) alongside Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, Bumrah (2/25) raced to 17 scalps (second-highest) this season. He now has 99 IPL scalps and equaled Sandeep Sharma's tally.

CSK Unwanted record: CSK lose five wickets in the powerplay

Chennai registered an unwanted record of losing five wickets in the powerplay overs for the first time in their history. CSK managed a scored of 24/5 in the powerplay overs. The only time a team lost more wickets in the powerplay were the Kochi Tuskers. The now defunct team lost six against the Deccan Chargers in the 2011 edition.

Partnership Curran and Tahir script history

Sam Curran and Imran Tahir amassed the highest ninth-wicket stand in the IPL. The duo added 43 runs and surpassed the previous joint-best record of 41. Notably, both those stands were registered by CSK against MI. Meanwhile, Curran registered his second career IPL fifty and a first this season. He went past 150 runs this season (173).

MI duo De Kock smashes a host of records, Kishan shines

Quinton de Kock became just the sixth batsman to surpass 350 runs in IPL 2020. De Kock, who surpassed the 1,800-run mark, went past Mahela Jayawardene's tally (1,802). He also raced to 50 dismissals in the IPL. De Kock claimed three catches and one stumping against CSK. Ishan Kishan amassed his fifth career IPL fifty and a second this season.

Do you know? Unique record for CSK captain Dhoni

This was the first time that MS Dhoni came into bat inside the first two overs of an IPL innings. The previous earliest was the first ball of the third over against Delhi in 2010. MSD batted at number three and was dismissed for zero.

Information MI openers put up their highest opening stand against CSK