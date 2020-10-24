Gameweek five of the Bundesliga 2020-21 started with Stuttgart and FC Koln playing out a 1-1 draw. Five matches are set to be played today, besides two games on Sunday and one scheduled for Monday night. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich welcome Schalke and Frankfurt respectively. Meanwhile, toppers RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin. Ahead of an interesting gameweek ahead, here is the preview.

Bayern In-form Bayern hope to end Frankfurt's unbeaten run

Bayern, who have won five successive games across competitions, will be eager to continue their run against Frankfurt. Bayern went on to register 18 goals in these five games and one expects a free flowing run once again. All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 12 times in 17 previous meetings with Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Frankfurt are unbeaten in eight Bundesliga matches.

Leipzig Leaders Leipzig will be keen to maintain unbeaten start

RB Leipzig, who have claimed 10 points from four games. will want to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign. Hertha have suffered three straight losses and are languishing on 15th. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has seen his side enjoy a terrific start, has never lost a game against Hertha (W5, D4). Leipzig has leaked in just two goals and that's massive.

Dortmund Revierderby: Dortmund hope to get the job done

Dortmund have lost two successive games in all competitions and need a victory against Schalke for the feel good factor. The Revierderby sees the two teams meet for the 98th occasion in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have a 34-32 advantage. Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has amassed 17 goals in 19 games in the Bundesliga. Leaky Schalke have already shipped in 16 goals in four games.

Information Season stats: Bayern lead the show

Bayern Munich lead the scoring chart with 17 goals under their belt. They have also registered the most shots (74). Lewandowski, who has scored seven league goals this term (highest), is joined by Thomas Muller for the most assists (four).