Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings meet each other in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RCB are third at the moment and are only behind MI and DC on NRR. Meanwhile, CSK, who have faced eight defeats already, are at the bottom. RCB will want to do the double over CSK. Here's the match preview.

#RCBvsCSK What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams, RCB enjoyed a stunning 37-run victory. The Virat Kohli-led side posted 169/4 in 20 overs, with the skipper himself scoring unbeaten 52-ball 90. RCB were 93/4, before Kohli and Shivam Dube (22*) shared a 76*-run stand. In reply, Chris Morris (3/19) and Washington Sundar (2/16) restricted CSK to 137/8.

Preview RCB will hope to go all out against CSK

RCB's astounding win against KKR the other day gave us a glimpse of what the team is about this season. Kohli's form with the bat is impressive and the bowlers have stuck well to their plans, besides executing them perfectly. For CSK, they have plenty of issues all around. Their batting has been poor and the fielding too is questionable.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

RCB - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj. CSK - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Stat attack Presenting the stats and head-to-head record

Virat Kohli is one shy of registering 200 career IPL sixes (199). Ambati Rayudu, who has slammed 298 fours till date, needs two more to register a milestone of 300. His team-mate Faf du Plessis (199) is one shy of 200 IPL fours. Morris (78) needs two scalps to equal Irfan Pathan's tally (80). Head-to-head record: Matches 25, CSK 15, RCB 9, N/R 1.

