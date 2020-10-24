Last updated on Oct 24, 2020, 02:55 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in the first encounter on Sunday.
RCB have done well so far and a lot of credit goes to wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
The RCB stalwart will want to perform well against CSK.
Here we decode his performance against Chennai in the IPL.
MS Dhoni has managed to score 84 runs off 57 balls by Chahal, while the latter has dismissed him twice.
Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has scored 806 runs against spinners.
The tally includes 25 sixes and 54 fours. He has been dismissed 21 times by spinners.
Against Chahal, Faf has managed to score 15 runs off 20 balls. The former has dismissed him once.
In 10 matches against Chennai Super Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 11 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/40. The right-arm spinner enjoys an average of 25.00 against CSK, besides bowling at an economy rate of 7.05.
In 94 matches, Chahal has claimed an impressive 115 scalps so far at an average of 22.55.
He has claimed two four-wicket hauls at an economy rate of 7.72.
Notably, Chahal is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the competition.
As far his performance in IPL 2020 is concerned, he has taken 15 wickets from 10 games, with a best of 3/18.
RCB are third at the moment with seven wins and three losses from 10 games. They have a NRR of +0.182. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK have collected three wins and eight losses from 11 games. They have a NRR of -0.733.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.