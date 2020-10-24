Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in the first encounter on Sunday. RCB have done well so far and a lot of credit goes to wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The RCB stalwart will want to perform well against CSK. Here we decode his performance against Chennai in the IPL.

Key battles Chahal against premier CSK batsmen Faf and Dhoni

MS Dhoni has managed to score 84 runs off 57 balls by Chahal, while the latter has dismissed him twice. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has scored 806 runs against spinners. The tally includes 25 sixes and 54 fours. He has been dismissed 21 times by spinners. Against Chahal, Faf has managed to score 15 runs off 20 balls. The former has dismissed him once.

Information Chahal's performance against CSK in the competition

In 10 matches against Chennai Super Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 11 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/40. The right-arm spinner enjoys an average of 25.00 against CSK, besides bowling at an economy rate of 7.05.

IPL Chahal's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 94 matches, Chahal has claimed an impressive 115 scalps so far at an average of 22.55. He has claimed two four-wicket hauls at an economy rate of 7.72. Notably, Chahal is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the competition. As far his performance in IPL 2020 is concerned, he has taken 15 wickets from 10 games, with a best of 3/18.

