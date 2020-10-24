Defending champions Mumbai Indians will square-off with Rajasthan Royals in the evening game of Sunday's double-header. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise are certainly the favorites for the clash, having maintained the supremacy at the top. On the other hand, Rajasthan desperately require a win in order to stay alive in the qualification race. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on October 25 (7:30 PM IST). The wicket has been favorable for fast bowlers. However, as the tournament has progressed, spinners have also joined the party with the deck slowing down. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app.

RR Will RR rectify their woes against MI?

The RR management have altered the XI way too much this season. Therefore, the players haven't been able to settle in. Skipper Steve Smith has also been under the scanner for his peculiar field placements and untimely bowling changes. RR would want to rectify all of it against MI. Probable XI: Stokes, Uthappa, Samson (WK), Smith (C), Buttler, Parag, Tewatia, Archer, Gopal, Rajpoot, Tyagi.

MI Rohit expected to return against RR

Contrary to RR's plight, the MI dugout has been all smiles. Everything seems to have worked for them thus far. Middle-order batsman Saurabh Tiwary replaced the injured Rohit Sharma in the game against CSK, however, this didn't hamper the results. The latter is expected to be back against RR. Probable XI: de Kock (WK), Rohit/Saurabh, Suryakumar, Kishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Coulter-Nile, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

MI have the edge over RR in the IPL. In 21 matches, MI have won 11 with a win percentage of 52.38. On the other hand, RR have won 10 of them. Notably, MI defeated them by 57 runs in the first game, this season.

Stats MI vs RR: Stats that matter

Caribbean maestro Kieron Pollard is nearing the 3,000-run mark in the IPL. He (2,963) requires 37 more runs to reach this feat. Also, his skipper Rohit is 10 runs away from completing 500 against RR in the tournament. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could complete 100 IPL wickets. The Indian speedster (99) is one wicket shy of doing so.

Information Dream11: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler to lead the side