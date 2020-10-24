Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the dejected Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon game of double-header Sunday. Unlike the previous three seasons, the Virat Kohli-led side have displayed some impressive performances so far. As they inch closer toward the playoff qualification, they would want star batsman AB de Vliiers to continue his magnificent run, this season. Let us decode his performance against CSK.

Record His record against CSK

Presently, AB de Villiers is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 4,680 runs from 164 matches at 40.69. He also has three tons and 37 fifties to his name. Furthermore, de Villiers is the second-highest run-scorer against CSK among active RCB players. He owns 477 runs from 22 games at a strike-rate of 160.07. His average against them reads 23.85.

Data Only RCB batsman to have slammed a ton against CSK

Over the years, AB de Villiers has smashed 24 sixes and 38 fours against Chennai Super Kings. Moreover, he is the only batsman from RCB (present) to have slammed a ton (105*) against CSK. This is also the second-highest individual score against them.

Battles How ABD fares against CSK bowlers

Considering de Villiers' present form, the battle between him and CSK bowlers will surely draw attention. So far, he has scored 40 runs off 22 balls by fast bowler Shardul Thakur, while Thakur has dismissed him once. His compatriot Deepak Chahar has never dismissed him. AB has also smashed leg-spinner Imran Tahir for 39 runs (21), however, the latter has dismissed him twice.

Do you know? A strike rate of 220.27 at the death (vs CSK)

Just like every season, de Villiers has shown his exploits at the death, of late. It is interesting to note that he has tallied 163 runs from 22 matches at a strike rate of 220.27 in the death overs, against CSK.

RCB vs CSK What to expect?