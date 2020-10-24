An astonishing spell from Varun Chakravarthy guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a superb victory over Delhi Capitals in match number 42 of IPL 2020. The budding leg-spinner claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, having tormented the middle order of DC. Earlier, KKR's innings was powered by the likes of Nitish Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64). Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

KKR were off to a shaky start as DC invited them to bat. Despite looking solid, opener Shubman Gill yet again failed to capitalize and departed on 9 (8). However, his opening partner Rana broke the shackles and fired a splendid 81. Eventually, a blistering cameo by Narine propelled KKR to 194/6. In reply, Varun Chakravarthy's five-for single-handedly outfoxed the DC (135/9).

Varun Chakravarthy Second bowler after Narine to take a five-for for KKR

Chakravarthyis now the second bowler after Sunil Narine to take a five-for for KKR. At the end, he finished with bowling figures of 5/20, second-best among uncapped Indians in the tournament. These are also the best figures this season. He also became the 22nd bowler in IPL history to claim a fifer. Chakravarthy became the first KKR bowler to claim 10-plus wickets this season.

Sunil Narine Narine slams his fourth IPL fifty

Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine announced his comeback in the ongoing season with a bang. Coming in at number five, Narine rescued the KKR, who were reduced to 42/3. He slammed a 32-ball 64, an innings that was studded with 4 sixes and 6 fours. This was his fourth fifty in the tournament. Notably, Narine carries a strike-rate of 197.56 when batting in the middle-order.

Nitish Rana Tenth half-century for Nitish Rana

The foundation of KKR's innings was laid by left-handed batsman Nitish Rana. In a different move, he opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the game. The former struck his 10th half-century, having finished on 81 off 53 balls, including 13 fours and 1 six. Upon reaching his fifty, paid tribute to his father-in-law, Surinder Marwah, who passed away due to cancer yesterday.

Information Narine and Rana share a 115-run stand

Narine and Rana steadied KKR's ship as they faltered at the end of powerplay. The duo shared a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket from 7.3 to 16.3 overs. The valuable partnership helped KKR gain the edge over DC.

Battle Ashwin concedes 45 runs in three overs

Marquee off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had an off day as he conceded 45 runs from three overs (economy-rate: 15.00). Both Narine and Rana went after him in the middle overs. Interestingly, Rana has now aggregated 66 runs off 29 balls against Ashwin in the IPL. Moreover, Narine has smashed 60 runs (21) against the latter. Meanwhile, Ashwin is yet to dismiss them in the IPL.

Information 100 sixes for Rishabh Pant in the IPL