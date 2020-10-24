La Liga champions Real Madrid overcame arch-rivals Barcelona 3-1 at the Camp Nou in the 2020-21 season. Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric saw Real get past Barca, for whom teenager Ansu Fati scripted history. With this win, Real are now top of the standings, having played their sixth game of the season. Here we present the records broken.

El Clasico How did the match pan out?

Real got the opener after Nacho found Karim Benzema, who played a superb pass through Barca's defence into the path of mid-fielder Federico Valverde. The latter smashed the ball into the far corner. Moments later, Barca teenager Ansu Fati slotted home from six yards after receiving a cross from Jordi Alba. In the second half, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric scored for Real.

Youngest scorer Fati becomes the youngest player to score in El Clasico

17-year-old sensation Fati has continued his fine start to the season. He netted his fifth goal of the campaign in all competitions, besides his fourth in La Liga. As per Opta, aged 17 years and 359 days, Fati has become the youngest player to score in El Clasico across competitions in the 21st century, breaking the previous record held by Vinicius Junior (19y 233d).

Sensation Fati continues his record-breaking spree as the youngest in everything

Fati has continued his trend of becoming the youngest record-holder in everything. He is Barcelona and Spain's youngest scorer. He is also the youngest to score and assist in a La Liga game. He is Barcelona's youngest Champions League player and goal-scorer. He is now the joint-youngest to score 11 La Liga goals before the age of 18 as well.

Stats A look at the notable stats registered

The previous time Barcelona and Real both scored within eight minutes of a league game was on January 28, 1940. It was 1-1 after three minutes. Real registered their maiden win in their first El Clasico of a La Liga season in 13 campaigns (W1 D2 L8). This was the 182nd meeting between the two teams in La Liga. Real won their 74 match.

Do you know? Barca's Fati and Dest script history

Fati's goal was the 400th for Barcelona against Real Madrid. 19-year-old Sergino Dest, who joined Barcelona this summer, scripted history by becoming the first American to play in the 118-year history of El Clasico.

Information Sergio Ramos scripts these records

As per Opta, Real skipper Sergio Ramos is now the first to score a penalty in El Clasico since Cristiano Ronaldo in February 2013 (Copa del Rey) and the first in La Liga since Ruud van Nistelrooy in March 2007.

