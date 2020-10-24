Kings XI Punjab stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Despite scoring just 126/7 in 20 overs, KXIP managed to defend their total. SRH had things under control at one stage, but KXIP had other plans. This was KXIP's fourth successive win as they raced to 10 points. Here we present the records broken.

KXIP vs SRH How did the match pan out?

KXIP started well, before Mandeep Singh departed for 17. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle got their starts but were dismissed off successive deliveries to leave KXIP at 66/3. KXIP kept losing wickets from there on to surrender the momentum. Rashid Khan (2/14) was impressive. In reply, SRH got off to a stellar start, before losing quick wickets. KXIP changed the complexion towards the end.

KXIP Notable numbers scripted by the KXIP batsmen

Rahul became the first player to surpass the 550-run mark in IPL 2020 (567). He has now scored 550-plus runs in three successive seasons. Gayle became the eighth batsman to go past 4,600 runs in the IPL (4,610). Nicholas Pooran (32*) surpassed the 300-run mark this season (327). He became the third KXIP player to achieve this mark.

SRH duo Sandeep Sharma notches a milestone, Rashid Khan impresses

SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma (2/29) surpassed the mark of 100 career IPL wickets (101). He became just the 15th bowler to do so in the competition's history. Sandeep is also just the sixth Indian pacer to script this milestone. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan raced to 69 career IPL scalps. He went past Ashok Dinda (68). Rashid now has 14 wickets in IPL 2020.

Records Maxwell hasn't hit a single six despite facing 100 balls

Gayle, who hit one six in the match, registered his seventh maximum against Rashid in the IPL (23 balls). The next best is Shane Watson (five sixes). Glenn Maxwell has now faced 100 balls this season. However, he hasn't managed to hit a single six. Ben Stokes is the other player to have faced 100-plus deliveries without hitting a six (103).

Information Shami races to 17 wickets this season, equals Bumrah