Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 12:25 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester United and Chelsea played out a drab 0-0 draw in gameweek six of the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Both sides lacked the imagination and quality to make something out of the encounter on a rainy evening in Manchester.
Marcus Rashford was denied twice by two quality saves from Edouard Mendy.
Earlier, Manchester City were denied by West Ham.
Here are the records broken.
Both teams started off on a cautious note and played a bit safe.
Rashford forced Mendy in making a strong save in the 35th minute which was the first real chance of the game.
Mendy then saved a shot from Juan Mata.
In the second half, Edinson Cavani's clever flick hit the side of the net.
Mendy then saved a curling effort from Rashford.
As per Opta, Manchester United have failed to win their opening three home league games to a season for the first time since 1972-73.
The Blues are winless now in eight Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D5, L3).
Chelsea recorded their second clean sheet in the league this season.
Meanwhile, United recorded their maiden Premier League clean sheet this season.
Veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (33y 253d) is the oldest player to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (34y 316d) in August 2016.
United failed to score for first time in 30 games in all competitions since February 2020. Chelsea recorded their first goalless draw under Frank Lampard in the Premier League. This was just the second clean sheet in 22 Premier League away games under Lampard.
The points are shared at Old Trafford 🤝#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/wqk76hiftJ— Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2020
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.