The second game of double-header Sunday will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. While MI start as certain favorites, RR will have to be flawless in order to get on top. Besides, RR skipper Steve Smith will be wary of MI speedster, who has perturbed the batsmen this season. Let us analyze Smith's IPL performance against Bumrah.

Smith vs Bumrah A look at the battle

In the IPL, Smith has aggregated 2,287 runs from 92 matches at 35.73. On the other hand, Bumrah owns 99 wickets in 87 matches, including a best match haul of 4/20. So far, Smith has managed to score 46 runs off 43 balls by Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him thrice. It shows Bumrah has been dominating Smith in the tournament.

Data Smith vs MI, Bumrah vs RR

Smith boasts a decent record against MI in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 418 runs from 13 games at a strike-rate of 129.81. The tally also includes 10 sixes and 36 fours. Besides, Bumrah has 11 wickets from seven games against RR.

Numbers Interesting numbers of Smith and Bumrah

Numbers show that Smith struggles to score in the middle overs (7-15) against Mumbai Indians. Across several seasons, Smith has scored 195 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 108.94 in the middle overs, against MI. However, his strike-rate notches up to 142.59 in the powerplay (vs MI). Meanwhile, Bumrah's strength lies at the death, wherein he has taken 57 wickets at 21.16.

