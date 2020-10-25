Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Kings XI Punjab outfit in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday. KKR are fourth in the IPL 2020 standings after having claimed six wins from 11 games. KXIP, who have won four successive matches, are fifth at the moment. Ahead of a crucial encounter, we present the match preview.

KKR vs KXIP What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, KKR went on to stun Punjab by two runs. Batting first, KKR lost two quick wickets. However, Shubman Gill (57) held one end and gained due support from Eoin Morgan (24). Eventually, skipper Dinesh Karthik's 58 propelled KKR to 164/6. In reply, KXIP were cruising at one stage, however, KKR fought their way back.

Preview KKR need to keep going against a confident KXIP unit

KKR, who thrashed Delhi Capitals on Saturday, need to continue in the same vein. Their batsmen have to get the desired runs against KXIP, who have a solid top four. The bowling looks sharp and that's where KKR's strength lies. Meanwhile, KXIP's fortunes have changed this season for the better. After languishing at the bottom, they have collected four impressive victories on the trot.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

KKR - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine. Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Info Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record

Sunil Narine (879) needs eight more to get past Herschelle Gibbs in terms of IPL runs. Eoin Morgan (1,149) is five shy of surpassing Tillakaratne Dilashan's tally (1,153). KL Rahul is 33 away from being the first player to notch 600-plus runs in IPL 2020. He needs two fours to get to 50 this season (48). Head-to-head record: Matches 26, KKR 18, KXIP 6.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue