Sri Lanka will travel to South Africa in December to play a two-match Test series. The Island nation will make a return to international cricket after a 10-month gap due to COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the Test series against South Africa will begin on December 26. However, the details of the same are yet to be confirmed. Here is more.

Data Exact venues yet to be confirmed

The first match is set be played in either Durban or Port Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Cape Town will likely be the venue for the following Test. Notably, Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently hosted the Solidarity Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Tour First Asian side to win a Test series in SA

Sri Lanka last toured South Africa in 2019, and became the first Asian side to win a Test series there. Middle order batsman Kusal Perera played one of the greatest Test knocks, that helped Lanka complete a historic run-chase in Durban. The next Test at Port Elizabeth saw the tourists clinching a rather one-sided victory (by eight wickets). They cleaned up the hosts 2-0.

LPL Players from SL, SA to participate in Lanka Premier League

Most of Sri Lanka's players will be seen in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (T20 competition), starting November 21. From South Africa, the likes of Faf du Plessis and David Miller are among overseas players set to appear in the five-team tournament. Overall, a total of 23 matches will be played at two international venues - Pallekele International Stadium and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

SA England might also tour South Africa