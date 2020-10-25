Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski made history in gameweek five of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. The Polish international scored a sublime hat-trick for the Bavarians as they marched past Frankfurt 5-0. Bayern, who have won five trophies already this year, continued their impressive goal-scoring form. Lewandowski grabbed the headlines once again for an emphatic show. Here's more.

Lewandowski Has scored 65 goals since the start of last season

Since the start of last season, Lewandowski has been on fire. The senior forward has amassed 65 goals in just 55 games across competitions. He has also provided 14 assists. In 2019-20 season, Lewandowski grabbed 55 goals to help Bayern win the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal. He has now scored 10-plus goals in the Bundesliga for 10 successive seasons, starting 2011-12 for Dortmund.

Do you know? Lewandowski becomes first player to script this record

Lewandowski scored his 10th league goal this season after just five matchdays. This is now a new Bundesliga record. Last season, he had set a league record of scoring 10 goals in the opening six games

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern have scored 22 goals so far

Bayern are second in the Bundesliga 2020-21 table after five matchdays. They have collected 12 points and are behind RB Leipzig, who have 13 under their belt. Notably, Bayern have scored the most goals (22), besides amassing the second-highest number of shots as well (94). Besides Lewandowski's goals tally, legend Thomas Muller has scripted the most assists (4).

