Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 03:18 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Kings XI Punjab will be wanting to win a fifth successive match in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Four wins on the trot have seen the side rise up to fifth in the table.
KXIP, who face Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow, need talisman Mohammed Shami to continue his rich vein of form.
Here we decode his performance against KKR.
Shami will need to come good against KKR's Shubman Gill upfront and Nitish Rana.
As of now, Shubman has managed to score 17 runs off 17 balls by right-arm pacer Shami, while the latter has never dismissed him.
As of now, Nitish Rana has managed to score six runs off eight balls by Shami, while the senior bowler has never dismissed him.
In eight matches against the Knight Riders, pacer Mohammed Shami has taken five wickets with the best bowling performance of 1/15.
In 64 IPL matches, Shami has gone on to claim a total of 57 scalps at an average of 33.46.
Shami, who is excellent with his yorkers, has bowled at an economy rate of 8.87, besides a best haul of 3/15.
Meanwhile, in the 2020 edition of the IPL, Shami has taken 17 wickets at 21.18.
His economy rate is 8.49.
KXIP are fifth in the eight-team table with five wins and six losses. They have a NRR of -0.103. On the other hand, KKR are fourth after having won six games out of 11. They have a NRR of -0.476.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.