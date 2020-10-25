Kings XI Punjab will be wanting to win a fifth successive match in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Four wins on the trot have seen the side rise up to fifth in the table. KXIP, who face Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow, need talisman Mohammed Shami to continue his rich vein of form. Here we decode his performance against KKR.

Battle Shami versus KKR's premier batsmen Gill and Rana

Shami will need to come good against KKR's Shubman Gill upfront and Nitish Rana. As of now, Shubman has managed to score 17 runs off 17 balls by right-arm pacer Shami, while the latter has never dismissed him. As of now, Nitish Rana has managed to score six runs off eight balls by Shami, while the senior bowler has never dismissed him.

Information Shami will want to better his show against the Knights

In eight matches against the Knight Riders, pacer Mohammed Shami has taken five wickets with the best bowling performance of 1/15.

IPL Shami's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 64 IPL matches, Shami has gone on to claim a total of 57 scalps at an average of 33.46. Shami, who is excellent with his yorkers, has bowled at an economy rate of 8.87, besides a best haul of 3/15. Meanwhile, in the 2020 edition of the IPL, Shami has taken 17 wickets at 21.18. His economy rate is 8.49.

Information How have these two sides done in IPL 2020?