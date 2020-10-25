Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 03:24 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in 46th game of IPL 2020.
For KKR, the resurrection of all-rounder Sunil Narine is a big plus.
He recently returned with a bang in the game against Delhi Capitals, having fired a 32-ball 64.
Narine, who remodeled his bowling action, was decent with the ball.
Let us analyze his performance against KXIP.
Narine is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
In 117 games, he has accounted for 127 wickets at an average of 24.09.
He also has a terrific economy-rate of 6.76.
Notably, he has the second-most wickets against KXIP, having taken 28 from 24 matches at an economy rate of 6.98.
He has registered these numbers at a phenomenal average of 17.21.
Narine is one of the two bowlers from KKR to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL. Interestingly, his only five-for came against Kings XI Punjab in the 2012 season. Despite his brilliant 5/19, KXIP managed to win the game by two runs.
On his day, the Caribbean spinner gives a run for the money to the opposition batsmen.
Universe Boss Chris Gayle has managed to score 48 runs off 58 balls by Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.
The latter has also dismissed KXIP skipper KL Rahul twice (78 runs off 40 balls) and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (28 runs off 21 balls) once.
In the ongoing season, Narine has also operated as a mainstay batsman.
Although the opening slot hasn't suited him much, he seems to have fared better in the middle.
As an opener, he has aggregated mere 27 runs in four innings at a rate of 87.09.
However, he has tallied 81 runs from two innings at a rate of 197.56 in the middle order.
The upcoming game between KKR and KXIP will be held in Sharjah.
Hence, Narine's presence is even more important for KKR as the batsmen tend to strike more often here.
He could be deployed straight away against Gayle as he has been vulnerable to spinners, this season.
Considering Gayle's dismissal against Ravichandran Ashwin against DC, Narine could be the weapon to stop him.
