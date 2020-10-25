Record His record against KXIP

Narine is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. In 117 games, he has accounted for 127 wickets at an average of 24.09. He also has a terrific economy-rate of 6.76. Notably, he has the second-most wickets against KXIP, having taken 28 from 24 matches at an economy rate of 6.98. He has registered these numbers at a phenomenal average of 17.21.

Information Narine's only five-for came against KXIP (in 2012)

Narine is one of the two bowlers from KKR to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL. Interestingly, his only five-for came against Kings XI Punjab in the 2012 season. Despite his brilliant 5/19, KXIP managed to win the game by two runs.

Batting Will Narine continue to bat in the middle order?

In the ongoing season, Narine has also operated as a mainstay batsman. Although the opening slot hasn't suited him much, he seems to have fared better in the middle. As an opener, he has aggregated mere 27 runs in four innings at a rate of 87.09. However, he has tallied 81 runs from two innings at a rate of 197.56 in the middle order.

