Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been the most prolific batsman in the ongoing IPL season. He will aim to continue his magnificent run as KXIP lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 44th game of IPL 2020. Despite his exploits at the top, Rahul has been vulnerable in front of wrist-spin of late. Let us analyze his performance against leg-spinners.

Record His record against leg-spinners

As of now, Rahul has aggregated 2,544 runs from 78 matches at an average of 45.42. He also owns two tons in the tournament and carries an impressive strike-rate of 137.06. Across several seasons, Rahul has scored 286 runs against leg-spinners. The tally includes nine sixes and 17 fours. Besides, he has been dismissed 10 times by them till now.

Dismissals IPL 2020: Rahul has been dismissed to wrist-spinners twice

In the thirteenth IPL edition, Rahul continues to struggle against leg-spin. Just like the previous few seasons wherein he was troubled by wrist-spin, Rahul has been dismissed by leg-spinners twice in 11 games. The likes of Rashid Khan and Rahul Chahar have dismissed him so far. Notably, in the previous three seasons (2019, 2018 and 2016), the leg-spinners had dismissed him seven times.

Data His performance in IPL 2020 (spin vs pace)

Despite falling to wrist-spin, Rahul has not halted the flow of runs. He has racked up 63 runs against leg-spinners, a tally that includes one six and three fours. On the other hand, Rahul has been dismissed five times by pacers and twice by off-spinners.

KKR vs KXIP What to expect?