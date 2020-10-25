Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton grabbed his ninth pole this season out of 12 races. The Briton snatched pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Notably, the six-time Formula 1 world champion ended up beating Bottas by 0.101 seconds at the end of an unpredictable session filled with excitement. Hamilton is now on the brink of history. Here are further details.

Career wins Hamilton likely to script history in Portugal

Hamilton earned his career 97th pole in F1 as he aims to win his eight race this season. Notably, Hamilton, who has pocketed 91 wins alongside legend Michael Schumacher, can steer clear of the German by winning his 92nd career race. The manner in which Hamilton has been going this season, a win is likely on the cards at the Portuguese GP 2020.

Domination Hamilton and Mercedes have dominated the circuit this season

Hamilton, who is also on the verge of winning a record seventh F1 championship honor, has collected 230 points so far this season. He is 69 points ahead of Bottas, who is currently second. Hamilton and Bottas' brilliance have seen Mercedes top the show in the constructors standings. They have collected 391 points so far and are 180 points above Red Bull.

Pole Hamilton clinches maiden pole at the Portimao circuit

Hamilton clinched his maiden pole at the Portimao circuit in Portugal. Notably, Hamilton was the second-best to Bottas through all three practice sessions and the first two qualifying segments as well. He was also slower during the first runs in Q3 at Portimao. However, Mercedes changed to the medium tyres on both cars as Hamilton packed a punch and pushed Bottas to second.

Views Here's what Hamilton said after clinching pole position