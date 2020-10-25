Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton scripted history after winning the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Mercedes ace, who grabbed his 97th career pole on Saturday, took first place ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished third. Hamilton bossed the race as Mercedes once again finished top two. Here are further details.

2020 season Hamilton wins his eighth race in 2020

By sealing the deal at the Portuguese GP 2020, Hamilton has now amassed eight race wins this season. Earlier, he had pocketed the Steiemark GP, Hungarian GP, British GP, Spanish GP, Belgian GP, Tuscan GP and Eifel GP respectively. There are five races left in this curtailed season which was earlier hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you know? Hamilton scripts history in Portugal, surpasses Schumacher's record

With this splendid race at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, the Briton notched his 92nd career victory. He steered clear of the legendary Michael Schumacher, who held the record for most career Formula 1 wins (91).

Domination Hamilton and Mercedes have dominated the circuit this season

Hamilton, who is also on the verge of winning a record seventh F1 championship honor, has collected 256 points so far this season (10 podium finishes). He collected an extra point on Sunday, by setting the fastest lap (1:18.750). Meanwhile, Bottas claimed his ninth podium finish this season (179 points). Hamilton and Bottas' brilliance have seen Mercedes top the show in the constructor standings.

Do you know? Hamilton wins by more than 25 seconds

Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix by more than 25 seconds. Earlier, he had dropped to third but regained the lead and then dominated the proceedings. He lapped everyone up to Sergio Perez, who finished fifth.

Hamilton 'I only ever dreamed of being where I am today'

On his record-breaking moment, Hamilton said he and Mercedes are rowing in the same direction. "I only ever dreamed of being where I am today. I didn't have a magic ball when I chose to come here [Mercedes]. All we have ever tried to do is make the most of it every single day. We are all rowing in the same direction," said Hamilton.

Twitter Post Hamilton rewrites the F1 history books