Indian legend Kapil Dev has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing angioplasty. Notably, the 61-year-old was immediately hospitalized upon suffering chest pain three days ago. He was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department. However, his condition was reported to be stable following the emergency surgery on Thursday. The hospital, in a statement, informed about the development.

Quote Here is the official statement

"Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur," the hospital stated in a statement.

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma shares the updates

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma also shared photos of Kapil. He could be seen along with his daughter and Dr. Atul Mathur, who performed the angioplasty, a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. "Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," he wrote.

Twitter Post Chetan Sharma's post on Twitter

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Kapil Dev Overwhelmed with the wishes: Kapil Dev

After receiving tons of wishes from fans, cricketers and other celebrities from across the glob, Kapil posted a story on Instagram. He thanked everyone for the love showered on him amid difficult times. "Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery." he posted an Instagram story.

Career A look at Kapil Dev's career