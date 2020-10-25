Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 08:55 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Indian legend Kapil Dev has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing angioplasty.
Notably, the 61-year-old was immediately hospitalized upon suffering chest pain three days ago.
He was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department.
However, his condition was reported to be stable following the emergency surgery on Thursday.
The hospital, in a statement, informed about the development.
"Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur," the hospital stated in a statement.
Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma also shared photos of Kapil.
He could be seen along with his daughter and Dr. Atul Mathur, who performed the angioplasty, a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.
"Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," he wrote.
Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea— Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020
After receiving tons of wishes from fans, cricketers and other celebrities from across the glob, Kapil posted a story on Instagram.
He thanked everyone for the love showered on him amid difficult times.
"Thank you, everyone, for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery." he posted an Instagram story.
Till date, Kapil Dev is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time.
The legendary cricketer led India to a maiden World Cup title in 1983, and also made his presence felt in some of the greatest overseas Test victories.
Having represented the nation in 356 internationals, Kapil scalped a record 687 wickets and amassed 9,031 runs, including nine tons.
