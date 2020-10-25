Ben Stokes (107*) and Sanju Samson (54*) helped Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020. MI, who were struggling at one stage, saw Hardik Pandya's knock get them to 195/5 in 20 overs. Stokes and Samson's heroics then helped RR chase down the target. With this, Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of IPL 2020.

RR vs MI How did the match pan out?

Jofra Archer removed the in-form Quinton de Kock early on, before Ishan Kishan (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) added 83 runs for the second wicket. RR hit back, claiming three wickets in a space of 11 runs. From there on, Saurabh Tiwary (34) and Hardik Pandya (60*) changed the dimension. In reply, RR bossed the chase as Stokes and Samson stole the show.

Pandya Brilliant Hardik Pandya smashes this record

Pandya's blistering innings was laced with two fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 285.71. The right-handed batsman is now the second-highest run-scorer in the last three overs of a match in the IPL. He smashed a whopping 52 runs from just 12 balls faced. Notably, Virat Kohli's 14-ball 57 against Gujarat Lions in 2016 is the best tally till date.

Feats Pandya registers his second-fastest fifty in the IPL

Pandya's 20-ball fifty against RR is his second-fastest in the IPL. His best came against KKR (17 balls) in the previous edition of the competition. The aggressive player smashed his fourth career IPL half-century and a first this season. He also went past the 200-run mark in IPL 2020 (224). Pandya, who now has 1,292 runs, surpassed the tally of Chris Lynn (1,280).

RR duo Archer excels with the ball, Rajpoot scripts unwanted record

Jofra Archer (2/31) is now the joint-second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020. Archer has raced to 17 scalps at an average of 18.82. Overall, the Englishman has claimed 43 scalps from 33 games. He made his IPL debut in 2018. Meanwhile, Ankit Rajpoot scripted an unwanted record of conceding the second-highest number of runs this season (4-0-0-60). KXIP's Chris Jordan (64) leads this tally.

MI duo Surya and Kishan register these feats

Surya hit four fours and a six in his 40-run knock. The stylish player raced to 1,831 career IPL runs and surpassed Mahela Jayawardene's tally (1,802). He is now one short of 200 fours in the competition (199). Ishan Kishan is now MI's second-highest scorer this season (298) after Quinton de Kock (374). He also equaled KL Rahul's tally of 20 sixes.

Stokes Stokes smashes first six in IPL 2020

Englishman Ben Stokes had a sigh of relief after hitting his first six this season. Notably, he had faced 123 balls prior to hitting his maiden maximum. He ended up with three sixes in this match. Stokes registered his second career IPL hundred. This is now his highest score as well. He also went past the 850-run mark (852) in the competition.

Samson Sanju Samson smashes these records

Samson became the 24th player to surpass the 2,500-run mark in the competition. The wicket-keeper batsman slammed his 13th career IPL fifty. Samson became the first RR player to surpass the 300-run mark in IPL 2020. Samson, who hit three sixes in this match, now has the highest number of maximums this season. He surpassed KXIP's Nicholas Pooran (22).

Do you know? Stokes and Samson smash these records with 152*-run stand