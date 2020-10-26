The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, announced the schedule for IPL 2020 playoffs. Dubai is set to host the grand finale on November 10. Notably, the Qualifier 1 will also be played at the venue on November 5. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will play host to the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. All the games will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Schedule Here is the full schedule for playoffs

Qualifier 1: Team 1 vs Team 2, Dubai, November 5 (7:30 PM IST). Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4, Abu Dhabi, November 6 (7:30 PM IST). Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi, November 8 (7:30 PM IST). Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubai, November 10 at (7:30 PM IST).

IPL 2020 What is current scenario?

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2020 as Rajasthan Royals handed Mumbai Indians an eight-wicket defeat on Sunday. This is the first time in 13 seasons that the Yellow Army won't be a part of IPL playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad can still claim the playoffs berth.

W20C Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge

The 2020 Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 in Sharjah. As per the schedule, the teams Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers, will play a game against each other on November 4, 5 and 7, with the top two teams qualifying for the final. All the matches will start at 7:30 PM, except the second (Velocity-Trailblazers), which is an afternoon game (3:30 PM).

Match 1: Supernovas vs Velocity, November 4 (7:30 IST), Match 2: Velocity vs Trailblazers, November 5 (3:30 IST), Match 3: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, November 7 (7:30 IST), Final: Team 1 vs Team 2, November 9 (7:30 IST)

Tournament Supernovas claimed the title in 2019