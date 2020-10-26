Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a knee in the Sunday night fixture against Rajasthan Royals, becoming a part of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Pandya, who racked up a blistering 60* (21), went down on a knee with his right arm raised upon reaching his half-century. He signaled toward the MI dugout, while stand-in captain Kieron Pollard responded with a raised fist.

Information Pandya shares his gesture on social media

Following the game, Pandya also posted a picture of his gesture on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "#BlackLivesMatter". Despite his brilliant effort, Rajasthan Royals won the match, riding on scintillating knocks from Ben Stokes (107*) and Sanju Samson (54*).

Twitter Post Here is what Pandya tweeted

BLM How did the movement gain momentum?

The 'Black Lives Matter' gained momentum following the death of George Floyd. Floyd (a 46-year-old black man) died after a white cop Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground, placing his knee on the former's neck. Following the incident, violent protests flared up in several cities of United States. Ever since, people from across the globe have been pledging support to this movement.

Cricket In cricket, the movement started during the England-Windies Test series

The movement gained popularity in cricket when both England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee, earlier this summer. In June, former West Indian captain Darren Sammy talked about the racial abuse he had faced during his IPL stints (2013 and 2014). In the 2020 CPL as well, the players took a knee before the first three games.

Gesture Holder was disappointed over lack of support for BLM