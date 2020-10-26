Delhi Capitals star batsman Rishabh Pant hasn't been in the best of forms in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Despite fetching decent starts, he has been defensive throughout. In DC's upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will aim to break this deadlock. However, leg-spinner Rashid Khan could pose a serious threat. Let us analyze Pant's IPL performance against Rashid.

Pant vs Rashid The battle between the two heavyweights

In the IPL, Pant has aggregated 1,953 runs from 62 matches at an average of 35.50. On the other hand, Rashid owns 69 wickets in 57 matches, including a best match haul of 3/12. So far, Pant has managed to score 57 runs off 46 balls by Rashid, while Rashid has dismissed him twice. This illustrates the competition between the two has been neck-to-neck.

Data Pant vs SRH, Rashid vs DC

Pant boasts a terrific record against SRH in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 356 runs from 10 games at a strike-rate of 155.46. The tally also includes 18 sixes and 31 fours. Besides, Rashid has nine wickets from eight matches against DC.

Middle overs A strike-rate of 99.19 in the middle overs (IPL 2020)

Numbers reveal that Pant hasn't fared well in the middle phase, this season. From eight matches, he has mustered 122 runs at a meager strike-rate of 99.19 in the middle phase (7-15). It is interesting to note that he carries an overall strike-rate of 143.26 in this phase. Paradoxically, the middle overs have given Rashid 12 scalps (average: 15.00) in the IPL 2020.

Do you know? Pant yet to go big this season

Interestingly, Pant slammed his last IPL fifty in the previous season (53* vs RR). His best score in 2020 is 38 (17), which came against Kolkata Knight Riders. His scores in the last five innings read as - 27, 14, 5, 37, and 38.

SRH vs DC What to expect?