Royal Challengers Bangalore pace spearhead Navdeep Saini has suffered a split webbing in his right hand. He sustained the injury while bowling in the game against Chennai Super Kings. This leaves his spot in uncertainty for the upcoming fixture against defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, the team physio Evan Speechly said he will work overtime to make Saini match-ready.

Injury 'Hope Saini plays the next game', says RCB physio

Speechly gave an update on Saini's injury. "Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon who stitched up nicely," said Speechly. "We will monitor overnight and check whether he can ready for the next match. I cannot be sure when he is good to go but hoping he will play next match."

Information How did Saini sustain the injury?

While delivering his final spell of the match, Saini got struck on the right thumb while fielding off his own bowling. This forced him to immediately leave the field after the 18th over. A plastic surgeon was instantly called to stitch his right webbing.

Incident Virat Kohli had suffered a similar injury in 2016

RCB skipper Virat Kohli sustained a similar injury in the 2016 season, wherein he smashed a record 973 runs. "Virat four-five years ago had it. We managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 (113 vs KXIP) after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it. You cannot compare the two injuries. Some people manage it and some can't," Speechly added.

Replacement Who will replace Saini?

Saini has been a vital cog for the Royal Challengers this season. He has bowled at a remarkable economy-rate of 7.95, having clocked over 140 KPH regularly. If he remains unfit, then the RCB management could look toward Umesh Yadav, who was earlier dropped due to inconsistency. However, spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed could also be recalled in the XI.

RCB RCB to face MI on October 28