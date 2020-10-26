Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match number 47 of the IPL 2020. This will be a must-win encounter for SRH in order to stay alive in the playoffs race. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who are the front-runners to claim the title, would want to attain the top-spot before qualifying for the knockout stage. Here is the match preview.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match on October 27 (7:30 PM IST). As the tournament has progressed, the wicket here has slowed down to a fair extent. As a result, spinners receive more help from this track. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

SRH faced one of the worst batting collapses against KXIP as they slipped from 100/4 to 114/10, chasing 127. In the impending game, things will get even more tricky against a sturdy DC pace attack. They desperately need the presence of Kane Williamson in the middle. Probable XI: Warner (C), Bairstow (WK), Pandey, Shankar, Garg, Samad, Holder/Williamson, Rashid, Khaleel, Sandeep, Natarajan.

Despite consolidating the second spot on the standings, DC have suffered two consecutive defeats of late. Their middle-order perished in front of a crafty Varun Chakravarthy, who picked up his maiden IPL five-for. Besides, it remains to be seen if they stick with Ajinkya Rahane at the top. Probable XI: Dhawan, Rahane/Prithvi, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Hetmyer, Axar, Ashwin, Rabada, Deshpande, Nortje.

SRH have the edge over DC in the IPL. In 16 matches, SRH have won 10 with a win percentage of 62.50. On the other hand, DC have won six of them. Notably, SRH defeated them by 15 runs in the first game, this season.

