Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in 47th game of IPL 2020. The Orange Army are still in hunt for the last four despite occupying the seventh spot on the standings. They would want their skipper David Warner to lead from the front. However, Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada will be eyeing to uproot him straight up. Let us analyze Warner's performance against Rabada.

Warner vs Rabada A look at the battle between the two

Warner is the fourth-highest run-scorer of the IPL, having aggregated 5,076 runs from 137 matches at 42.65. On the other hand, Rabada owns 54 wickets in 29 matches, including a best match haul of 4/21. So far, Warner has managed to score 31 runs off 26 balls by Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him twice. This shows Rabada has had the edge over Warner.

Data Warner vs DC, Rabada vs SRH

Warner has a decent record against DC in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 374 runs from 11 games at a strike-rate of 124.25. The tally also includes 10 sixes and 33 fours. Besides, Rabada has seven wickets from four matches against SRH.

Strike-rate A strike-rate of 114.08 in the middle overs (IPL 2020)

Numbers illustrate that Warner's ability to score runs consistently in the powerplay has taken a toll. In 2020, he has racked up 162 runs from 11 games at a strike-rate of 114.08 in the first six overs. Notably, he has an overall strike-rate of 137.03 in these overs. Meanwhile, Rabada's strength lies at the death, wherein he has scalped 36 wickets from 29 games.

Information Warner isn't capitalizing upon his starts

Warner hasn't capitalized upon his starts in the second half of IPL. His last 50+ score came against Kings XI Punjab on October 8. His scores in the last five innings read as - 35, 4, 47*, 9, and 48.

SRH vs DC What to expect?