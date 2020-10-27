Gameweek six of the Premier League 2020-21 season got over with Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool being the biggest winners. These three teams registered hard fought wins as the other big guns went on to drop points. Only 19 goals were scored in this gameweek to highlight the nature of games. Here we present the list of key takeaways from gameweek six.

#MUNCHE Manchester United and Chelsea were too cautious for their liking

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford as both sides wanted not to lose more than winning it. A clean sheet earned will somehow please their respective managers. United were the better side, forcing Chelsea's keeper in making a couple of excellent saves. But overall, the match lacked that final imagination and the decisive pass.

Liverpool Liverpool show steel in Virgil van Dijk's absence

Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-1 as Roberto Firmino ended his goal drought. New signing Diogo Jota scored the winner with his first shot of the match. The biggest gain was in the form of Fabinho stepping in for Virgil van Dijk in central defence. He showed character despite giving away a penalty. He will be crucial as VVD suffered a potential season-ending knee injury.

#WHUMCI West Ham show character against City

West Ham showed immense character against Manchester City to earn a valuable 1-1 draw. This was important for David Moyes as he tries to build momentum. Notably, the Hammers had lost their previous eight games against City by an aggregate score of 25-3. After coming back to stun Tottenham in gameweek five, West Ham worked hard and dug deep against Pep Guardiola's City.

Matches Son and Kane shine for Spurs, Vardy excels for Leicester

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane teamed up once again to help Tottenham earn an away win at Burnley. That is the 29th time the pair have combined for a league goal, while Son is now the leading scorer with eight. Meanwhile, substitute Jamie Vardy was once again on the scoresheet against Arsenal. Vardy scored his 11th Premier League goal against a disappointing Arsenal.