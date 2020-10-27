Gameweek five of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Monday and we witnessed some crucial results as the early part of the campaign shapes up. The likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund enjoyed stunning wins to occupy the top three spots. Meanwhile, Gladbach and Bayer Leverkusen too collected three crucial points. Here we present the key numbers.

Leipzig Leaders Leipzig overcome Hertha 2-1, script these feats

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has never lost a game against Hertha, winning six and drawing four so far. Defender Dayot Upamecano scored his first Bundesliga goal in two-and-a-half years. His last goal in the top flight also coming against Hertha back in May 2018. Leipzig are currently enjoying their best ever start to a campaign with 13 points collected. They have conceded just thrice.

Dortmund Dortmund win the Revierside derby against sorry Schalke

Dortmund won the Revierside derby against Schalke by a 3-0 margin. Forward Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in his first 20 Bundesliga games - a record bettered only by Uwe Seeler, who amassed 19 in his first 20 in 1963-64. The youngster has scored 23 goals in 26 competitive outings for Dortmund. Schalke lost their fourth league game and have conceded 19 (highest).

Stat attack Key stats from Leverkusen and Gladbach's victories

Leverkusen rose to fourth in the Bundesliga table after a 3-1 win against Augsburg. Lucas Aralio, who netted a brace, scored in his third successive match for Leverkusen in all competitions. Alario's brace was his sixth in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Gladbach stunned Mainz 3-2 away and are sixth. Jan-Moritz Lichte became the first Mainz coach to lose his first three games in charge.

Record Bayern's Robert Lewandowski sets a new Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th league goal this season after just five matchdays. This is now a new Bundesliga record. Last season, he had set a league record of scoring 10 goals in the opening six games. Since the start of last season, the senior forward has amassed 65 goals in just 55 games across competitions. He has provided 14 assists.

Twitter Post A look at gameweek five results